Full Game Highlights - Albany FireWolves vs Halifax Thunderbirds
December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
Full highlights from Halifax's 13-9 win over Albany. Halifax scored 10 straight goals for the comeback win.
Check out the Albany FireWolves Statistics
