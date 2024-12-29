Full Game Highlights - Albany FireWolves vs Halifax Thunderbirds

December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Full highlights from Halifax's 13-9 win over Albany. Halifax scored 10 straight goals for the comeback win.

