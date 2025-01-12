Full Game Highlights - Albany FireWolves vs Colorado Mammoth
January 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video
Full highlights from Colorado's come-from-behind win over Albany. Connor Kelly had 5 goals and Connor Robinson 4. Tye Kurtz put up 7 for Albany.
Check out the Albany FireWolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2025
- Mammoth Mount Monstrous Comeback Over FireWolves, Improve to 4-2 on Season - Colorado Mammoth
- Petterson's Last-Second Buzzer Beater Sinks Knighthawks - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albany FireWolves Stories
- Kurtz Scores 7 Goals in Loss to Mammoth
- Albany FireWolves Look to End Skid on the Road against Colorado Mammoth
- Williams Records First Career Hat Trick in Loss: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech
- Williams Scores Three Goals in Overtime Loss on Emotional Night in Albany
- Albany FireWolves Welcome Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night Presented by MVP Health Care