Full Game Highlights - Albany FireWolves vs Colorado Mammoth

January 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Full highlights from Colorado's come-from-behind win over Albany. Connor Kelly had 5 goals and Connor Robinson 4. Tye Kurtz put up 7 for Albany.

