FULL GAME: Chicago vs New England: Week 4: MLR 2026: First Pro Rugby Match in Nashville

Published on July 22, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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The Week 4 clash, which took place at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, was the first-ever MLR match played in the state and served as a neutral-site showcase. A massive 50-point offensive showing by the @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR against the three-time defending champion @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks

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