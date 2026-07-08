FULL GAME: California Legion vs New England Free Jacks: Week 2: MLR 2026
Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
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¬â¹@LegionRugby host @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks Week 2 of MLR 2026.
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Major League Rugby Stories from July 8, 2026
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