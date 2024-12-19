Full Breakdown of the CPL NextGen Class of 2024, Presented by Jones DesLauriers: Navacord
December 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
The future looks bright for the next generation of Canadian Premier League stars
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney break down the NextGen class of 2024, presented by Jones DesLauriers | Navacord
OneSoccer
