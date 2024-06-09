Fulgham Gets His First CFL TD to Increase BC's Lead: CFL

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Adams Jr. connects with Fulgham for a 50-yard TD in the 2nd quarter.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.