Fuel Hold on for Second Straight Win

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - In the first of three games during the week, the Indy Fuel visited their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets for a Wednesday night contest. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second period and eventually held on to win 2-1 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Through the first 20 minutes of the period, neither team would be able to put a goal on the board. Indy's Craig Wyszomirski took a holding penalty midway through the period but the Fuel would kill the penalty off. After being run into by a Komets player, goaltender Michael Lackey would head to the locker room with an injury and would be replaced by Mitch Gillam.

The Fuel would be the first team to get on the board on Wednesday night when Seamus Malone got loose behind the Komets defense while shorthanded and wristed the puck over the shoulder of Jiri Patera. Indy would be outshot by the Komets 19-3 throughout the 2nd period but goaltender Mitch Gillam would hold them at bay and send his team to the locker room with a one-goal lead.

After both teams traded chances to start the third period, the Komets would tie the game when Connor Corcoran fired a slapshot from the point and beat a screened Gillam. Responding to Fort Wayne's tying goal, Spencer Watson picked up a loose puck in front of the Komets net and buried it past Patera to give the Fuel a 2-1 lead. Defending a barrage of shots from the Komets in the remaining minutes, the Fuel would eventually hang on to win their second straight game.

