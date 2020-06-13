Fuel Complete Two Trades

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Friday two transactions that satisfied the future considerations owed from deals over the 2019-20 season. The Fuel received the rights to forward Patrick McGrath from the Utah Grizzlies fulfilling the trades for Jack Jenkins and Christian Horn as well as receiving the rights to forward Thomas Ebbing from the Wichita Thunder, fulfilling the Jay Dickman trade.

McGrath, 27, appeared in 18 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season, earning one goal, 86 penalty minutes and a minus-4 rating. The 5-foot-10, 201-pound forward has skated in 155 ECHL games throughout his seven-year career, tallying seven goals, eight assists and 618 penalty minutes. Appearing in 95 AHL contests with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, McGrath earned three goals, four assists and 349 penalty minutes.

Ebbing, 25, comes to Indy after splitting the 2019-20 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Reading Royals. Skating in a total of 49 games between the two teams, Ebbing earned 12 goals, 15 assists and a plus-15 rating. The native of Troy, Michigan has 116 ECHL games under his belt split between the Brampton Beast, Fort Wayne Komets, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and the Reading Royals. Skating in 51 AHL contests with the Laval Rocket, Ebbing tallied two goals, four assists and a minus-17 rating.

The Fuel, along with the rest of the ECHL, will submit their end-of-season roster on Monday - the final day of the 2019-20 season. Teams can begin the process of signing players and extending qualifying offers as early as Tuesday.

