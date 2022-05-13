Fuel Announce Aid for Players Affected by Conflict in Eastern Europe

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today they have teamed up with the ECHL and Professional Hockey Players Association (PHPA) Player Relief Fund to assist league players who are unable to return to their homes in Eastern Europe during the offseason due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflict in the region.

Several ECHL players are currently unable to safely return to their homes due to the conflict. Several of these players will be housed in Indy over the offseason.

Those wishing to assist the Indy Fuel and ECHL in supporting these players through the PHPA Player Relief Fund can do so by donating to the official GoFundMe.

Additionally, the Fuel is hosting a memorabilia auction through DASH Auctions from May 13th to May 17th with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the PHPA Player Relief Fund.

