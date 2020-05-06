Fuel Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule

Indianapolis - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Wednesday their home game schedule for the 2020-21 ECHL season. The Fuel open up their seventh season against their Hoosier rivals the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, October 16 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

Coming off of a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fuel will return in 2020 with a 72-game schedule, 36 of the games coming at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel will play games on Tuesday (1), Wednesday (9), Friday (11), Saturday (12) and Sunday (3) nights. Including one morning matchup on February 10 at 10:30 a.m. for Education Day.

The Fuel will face familiar Central division opponents 28 times at home matching up with the Fort Wayne Komets (7), Kalamazoo Wings (6), Toledo Walleye (6), Cincinnati Cyclones (5) and the Wheeling Nailers (4).

Indy will also host Mountain division foes the Kansas City Mavericks (2), Wichita Thunder (2), Utah Grizzlies (2) and Tulsa Oilers (1). And for the first time the Fuel will be visited by the 2019 Kelly Cup Champions, the Newfoundland Growlers, for a Northern Division matchup.

All games begin at 7:00 p.m. with Sunday games starting at 3:00 p.m.

All games are in Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change.

