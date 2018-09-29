Fuel Announce 2018 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Saturday the roster and schedule for their 2018 training camp, set to begin Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. The Fuel open camp with 30 players on their roster, including 19 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Indy's initial roster features three players assigned to the Fuel from the IceHogs on Saturday morning: forwards Radovan Bondra and Connor Moynihan, and defenseman Neil Manning. Additionally, forwards Mathew Thompson and Kevin Dufour, defenseman Robert Powers and goaltender Jason Pawloski were all released from their AHL tryout agreements in Rockford and will report to Indy.

The Fuel hit the ice Sunday morning for the first time in preparation for a preseason doubleheader against the Fort Wayne Komets on October 5-6. Indy opens its exhibition schedule at Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5, before completing the home-and-home series in Fort Wayne at 7:30 on Saturday, Oct. 6. All camp practices are closed to the public, unless otherwise noted on the schedule below.

In celebration of the the Fuel's 5th anniversary season, tickets for Friday's preseason game are available for only $5 at IndyFuelHockey.com. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free magnet schedule courtesy of IBEW Local #481. Seats can also be purchased by visiting the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office.

Out of the 30 players on the Fuel's roster as camp begins, 19 are currently under contract with the Fuel for the 2018-19 campaign. An additional eight players are attending camp on a tryout basis, including forwards Tom Kilgore, Tim Perks, Jamie Hill and Guillaume Naud, defensemen Dimitry Osipov and David Brancik, and goaltenders Eric Levine and Tyler Green. Kilgore and Perks earned their spots in training camp after competing in the Fuel Free Agent Camp back in August.

2018 INDY FUEL TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 30: Team practice - 10:00am

Monday, October 1: Team practice - 10:00am (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

Tuesday, October 2: Team practice - 10:00am (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

Wednesday, October 3: Team practice - 10:00am (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

Thursday, October 4: Team practice - 10:00am

Friday, October 5: Practice for non-dressing players - 10:00am, PRESEASON GAME vs. Fort Wayne - 6:00pm

Saturday, October 6: Practice for non-dressing players - 11:00am, PRESEASON GAME at Fort Wayne - 7:30pm

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Be there as drops the puck during Opening Weekend on October 12-13! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

