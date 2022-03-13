Fucale Posts Third Straight Shutout, Bears Blank Phantoms 2-0

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Zach Fucale set a new franchise record, recording his third consecutive shutout victory, as the Hershey Bears blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-0, in front of 10,020 fans at GIANT Center. The win was Hershey's third straight, and improved the Bears record to 29-21-4-3.

Fucale stopped 29 shots to earn the clean sheet. He became the first goaltender in the 84-year history of the franchise to record three straight shutout wins. Fucale blanked Utica 4-0 on the road on Feb. 25, shut out Lehigh Valley on Tuesday at GIANT Center, and stayed perfect versus the Phantoms in tonight's contest. He is the first goaltender in the modern era of the franchise to post three straight shutouts overall. Nick Damore is the only other goalie in franchise history to record three straight shutouts, posting two wins and a tie, during the 1939-40 season.

After a scoreless first period, Hershey got the eventual game-winning goal at 16:52 of the middle frame. Marcus Vela redirected a Mason Morelli shot from the slot past Lehigh Valley goaltender Felix Sandstrom to make it 1-0. The goal was Vela's 6th of the season.

In the third period, the goalies traded saves, and in the closing minutes, Sandstrom raced to the bench for an extra attacker. Before he could even get off the ice, Hershey's Mike Sgarbossa scored into the vacated goal to make it 2-0 Hershey. The goal was Sgarbossa's 9th of the season and his first since returning from injury.

With the win, Fucale improved to 10-8-4 on the season and lowered his goals-against average to 2.59. Hershey went 0-for-6 on the power play, while Lehigh Valley was 0-for-4. Shots favored the Bears, 32-29.

Hershey returns to action on Thursday in Toronto. Puck drop is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game may be viewed on AHLTV and heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.