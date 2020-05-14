Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market to Extend at Parkview Field, Move Outside

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market (FWFM) is excited to announce that starting Saturday, May 16, it will be heading outdoors to the Parkview Field concourse. During the past six weeks, FWFM has continually responded to the covid pandemic with modifying its setup inside Parkview Field's Lincoln Financial Events Center with crowd control so everyone from patrons to staff have felt comfortable. FWFM has strictly modified its market. With the re-opening of the state, FWFM will be loosening its vendors guidelines, but still within the means to provide a safe shopping experience. Safety is FWFM's foremost concern. The FWFM also realizes it offers a valuable resource to the community with an ample food supply from vendors. It is the FWFM's pleasure to continually organize such a fantastic and unique shopping experience for patrons.

The FWFM has decided for the next three weeks, if not longer, to take precautions and utilize this gated facility in a new way. FWFM, at the recommendation of vendors, decided to stay at Parkview Field to keep patrons most safe rather than relocate to the Barr Street Market as it usually does at this time of year. The FWFM will have full access to the open air concourse inside the ballpark and this will provide ample spacing for the vendors and the public to move about freely while taking in the sites so many have missed at the ballpark.

Indiana's Back on Track Phase 2 at Parkview Field

- Customers will enter through the gate at Webster and Douglas

- Customers will exit through the main gate, located at Ewing and Brackenridge

- Vendors will be spaced approximately 10-feet apart

- Items will be on display but the public is asked to communicate with the vendor for shopping protocol

- No Sampling

- Artisans can join the market as long as they have proper cleaning and display in place

- All food trucks or prepared food items will be served for eating in the ballpark or city park area

- All vendors continue to wear masks

- General public encouraged to wear face masks (not required)

- We encourage all vendors to have hand sanitizer available

- Crowd control will constantly be observed and adjusted

- Restrooms and handwashing will be available

- We encourage the visiting patrons to bring a cart/wagon for shopping ease and to ask for help to the curb if needed

Returning to the market will be prepared food. FWFM will have food trucks on the street and prepared food vendors on the concourse to help make for an enjoyable shopping experience. With ample room around Parkview Field, no one should feel overwhelmed. Artisan/craft vendors will also be returning, while maintaining a strict rule of 95/5 dynamic (95% farm, food, and natural, and 5% artisan).

Items available at the market range from local produce and meats, spices, sweets and sauces, body products, baked goods, coffees and teas, honey, jams, syrups, pasta, artisan crafts, and much more. All items are produced no greater than a 100-mile radius of Fort Wayne. If looking for that perfectly unique gift, or wanting to know exactly where food comes from, Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market is the place for you.

"We're excited to see the expansion of this new modified market and welcome everyone for our exciting and growing eighth season," said Leigh Rowan, Developer of the market and owner of Big Brick House Bakery & Pasta. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be given an opportunity by Parkview Field to utilize an additional area. Because of the growing Fort Wayne food community, we are pulling in more vendors and they are bringing more diverse products for our customers. With the increase of the market's expense, we are asking visiting patrons to please make a free will donation at the entrance gate to support the farm market"

UPCOMING MARKETS: May 16, 23 and 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday)

Enter through the gate at the corner of Webster and Douglas

