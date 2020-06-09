FSL Announces Covid-19 Relief Efforts in All Member Cities

Today the Florida State League announced that all its member teams will be participating in a League wide effort to support Covid-19 relief. The 12 teams have partnered with LiveSource to set up an auction site that will make bidding for auction items a simple and efficient process. The collectible memorabilia and unique FSL experiences will be offered through this online auction beginning today- Tuesday, June 9th and concluding on Tuesday, June 30th at 11:59 pm ET.

Florida State League President Terry Reynolds said " I could not be prouder of all our FSL teams for coming together in this very worthwhile effort. The dollars earned from each team's sold auction items will stay and be used for the Covid-19 relief efforts in that team's area".

The auction will offer many fun and unique items some of which are listed below:

Jackie Robinson specialty jersey.

Adam Wainright signed photo.

Brian Anderson signed Jupiter Hammerhead jersey.

Game worn Daytona Tortugas batting helmet.

Ceremonial First Pitch at a Fort Myers Mighty Mussels game.

FSL season pass allowing entrance in all 12 FSL stadiums.

20 person VIP Suite at a Bradenton Marauder game.

Blake Snell signed July 4th Hat.

Dennis Martinez signed Palm Beach Cardinals jersey.

Wander Franco signed Jersey.

Lots of signed baseballs and countless "bucket list" experience items to bid on.

The Florida State League is made up of the following teams.

Bradenton Marauders

Charlotte Stone Crabs

Clearwater Threshers

Daytona Tortugas

Dunedin Blue Jays

Florida Fire Frogs

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

Jupiter Hammerheads

Lakeland Flying Tigers

Palm Beach Cardinals

St. Lucie Mets

Tampa Tarpons

For further details on this most worthwhile charitable event go to www.desktop.livesourceapp.com or you can view all the items and place a bid by downloading the LiveSource App on your Apple or Android device.

