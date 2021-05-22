Frustration in Florida

PENSACOLA, FL - In one of the most frustrating games of the young season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't break through despite compiling 11 hits losing 2-1 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday night at Admiral Fetterman Field in front of a sellout crowd of 5,038 fans.

Rocket City began their struggles early. Leadoff singles by leftfielder Orlando Martinez and second baseman Michael Stefanic put runners at first and second to begin the game. However, first baseman David MacKinnon struck out and shortstop Gavin Cecchini grounded into the first of four Trash Pandas double plays to end the threat.

It would be an ongoing theme throughout the night.

Back-to-back singles with two out in the fourth posed another chance to score for the visitors. However, catcher Michael Cruz grounded to short to keep Rocket City scoreless.

They would get leadoff singles from Stefanic and MacKinnon in the sixth. This time though, Cecchini struck out and rightfielder Izzy Wilson grounded into an inning-ending double play as the Trash Pandas stayed off the scoreboard.

With one out in the seventh, designated hitter Ibandel Isabel singled and centerfielder Torii Hunter Jr. drew a walk to, again, place runners at first and second. Still, Rocket City could not come through as second baseman Jose Guzman struck out and Martinez flew out to thwart the rally.

In the eighth, the Trash Pandas got another Stefanic single and a hit-by-pitch by MacKinnon to, yet again, push runners to first and second. But Cecchini followed by grounding into his second double play, a 6-4-3 twin-killing, to move Stefanic to third. Wilson came up next with two outs and coaxed a walk. He then stole second as runners stood at second and third. However, Cruz followed by striking out against Pensacola closer Colton Hock to finish the frame.

Of the 11 Rocket City hits, nine were singles.

As for the Blue Wahoos, they finally broke through thanks to a broken glove in the fifth. The game was still scoreless when, with two strikes, Criswell plunked catcher Chris Chinea to start the frame. Leftfielder Tristan Pompey came up next and, again with two strikes, lined a ball through the glove of first baseman David MacKinnon, breaking the webbing. The ball trickled down the rightfield line and Chinea raced to third putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Rightfielder Lorenzo Hampton stood in next and blooped a single into right-center, just beyond the reach of Stefanic to score Chinea and break the scoreless tie.

The Blue Wahoos scored what turned out to be the winning run in the eighth as designated hitter Peyton Burdick led off with a homer to left to make it a 2-0 Pensacola lead. The dinger was Burdick's third of the series.

Rocket City scored their lone run in the ninth as Hunter delivered a one out solo homer to right-center to pull the Trash Pandas to within one. It was Hunter's second round-tripper of the year.

However, Hock got pinch hitter Mitch Nay to strike out and Martinez to hit a comebacker to the mound to end the game.

Getting the win for Pensacola was Lindgren (2-1) who fired six shutout innings despite giving up eight hits (seven singles), with no walks and three strikeouts. The loss went to Criswell (1-2) who allowed an earned run on two hits in five frames. He also walked one and struck out seven. Hock recorded the final four outs for the Blue Wahoos for his second save of the season.

Three of the 11 Trash Pandas hits came from Stefanic who laced three singles in four at-bats. The other eight batters in the starting lineup had one hit for the game.

Leading the way for Pensacola was Pompey who went 2-3 with two singles. Of the five Blue Wahoos hits, the only extra base-knock was the homerun by Burdick.

The Trash Pandas (8-8) continue their six-game series against the Blue Wahoos (9-7) with game five Saturday night at Admiral Fetterman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

