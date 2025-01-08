Frost Freezes Fleet with a 2-1 Overtime Win in Saint Paul

January 8, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SAINT PAUL, MN - Taylor Heise scored the overtime winner to lift the Minnesota Frost to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Fleet in a Wednesday night nailbiter at Xcel Energy Center. The win is the Frost's third in as many games this season against the Fleet, and the second in seven days by an overtime finish. Hannah Bilka scored early on for the Fleet, making this the first time Boston has opened the scoring against Minnesota this season. Later in the first period, Denisa Køížová scored her first goal of the campaign, tying the game at one and ending the game's regulation scoring. Heise's winner came at 3:20 of the extra frame on Minnesota's first shot of overtime on Emma Söderberg, who stopped 24 shots throughout regulation. Maddie Rooney picked up her fourth win of the season with a 26-save performance.

QUOTES

Frost Head Coach Ken Klee : "We looked for a lot of back door plays that obviously Boston defended very well. We knew it was going to be tough to get one because it seemed like the game was so tight, so I think just getting pucks on net was obviously huge and she (Taylor Heise) got a heck of a shot there."

Frost forward Taylor Heise on the close games with Boston: "The coaching staff does a good job of making sure we're getting our lineup out there that we need. Everyone knows what you're doing, it's just if you can get through that first wall of defense and attack when they're not ready. We have six teams at this point, everyone's going to know what's going on and it's whoever is going to grind and get down and get dirty is usually the one that wins."

Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel : "I thought it was a tremendous game by our group, especially since we've been on the road since December 26 basically. So, to come out with that speed, that energy and really buy into the game plan, I was really happy with our group. Just thought we deserved a little better fate."

Fleet defender Emily Brown on playing at home: "It's always a game that I look forward to playing in. I have a lot of family and friends that are able to come out and watch me, being from here. Obviously, I have a lot of great memories from Minnesota, but I love being on the other side, playing for Boston. It's just another game, but a little extra special with family and friends in attendance."

NOTABLES

This was Minnesota's league-leading fourth game of the season that has required extra time (three overtime, one shootout), and Boston's third straight game to go beyond regulation (two overtime, one shootout). Three of the Frost's six home games have been decided in overtime.

Each of Minnesota's three wins against Boston this season have been decided by one goal.

Taylor Heise 's overtime goal was the first of her career, and her second career game-winner. She is now tied for second in Minnesota scoring with eight points in eight games (2G, 6A).

Mellissa Channell-Watkins assisted on the overtime winner and has recorded an assist in all three of the Frost's games this season against Boston.

Maddie Rooney 's 26 saves is a season-high in five games and her fourth victory puts her in a three-way tie for first place in the league. She also lowered her goals-against-average to 1.98 which is now the league's best mark.

Kelly Pannek won 16/18 faceoffs for a career-high 88.9% efficiency. She finished the game as the league leader with 152 total faceoffs and 93 wins to improve her overall winning percentage to 61.2% on the season.

Hannah Bilka scored for the second straight game and has five points in her last five games (3G, 2A). The fourth overall pick finished the game ranked second in rookie scoring with seven points in nine games (3G, 4A).

Denisa Køížová 's goal was her first point since an assist in the season-opener. She scored three goals in 24 games for Minnesota last season.

Both team captains recorded their eighth point of the season with first period assists. Boston's Hilary Knight (4G, 4A) is tied for the Fleet lead in scoring, and Minnesota's Kendall Coyne Schofield (3G, 5A) is tied for second in Frost scoring.

Knight led all players with four shots on goal to take the overall league lead with 33.

Boston rookie defender Daniela Pejšová recorded her second assist in three games, both against Minnesota.

Emma Söderberg suffered her first loss in three career starts against Minnesota. She previously made 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime win last Jan. 27, and a career-high 31 saves in a 2-1 win on Apr. 27. It marked the fifth time in nine career starts where she has allowed two or fewer goals.

Minnesota played its first penalty-free game of the season which denied Boston's top ranked power play of any opportunities.

At 4:47 of the first period, a potential Boston goal by Shay Maloney was reviewed by the on-ice officials and the Central Situation Room, triggered by a Minnesota Coaches Challenge. The goal was disallowed due to interference on the goalkeeper.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 1 0 0 0 - 1

Minnesota 1 0 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Boston, Bilka 3 (Knight, Pejsova), 3:41. 2, Minnesota, Køížová 1 (Pannek, Coyne Schofield), 11:40. Penalties-Müller Bos (boarding), 15:30.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Keller Bos (hooking), 4:36; Keller Bos (hooking), 11:41.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

1st OT Period-3, Minnesota, Heise 2 (Channell-Watkins), 3:20. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Boston 10-10-6-1-27. Minnesota 12-6-7-1-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 0 / 0; Minnesota 0 / 3.

Goalies-Boston, Söderberg 0-1-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Rooney 4-1-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves).

A-4,248

THREE STARS

1. Taylor Heise (MIN) OTW

2. Maddie Rooney (MIN) 26/27 SV

3. Hannah Bilka (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Minnesota (3-3-1-2) - 16 PTS - 1st Place

Boston (2-1-2-4) - 10 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Saturday, January 11 at Ottawa at 2:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota: Sunday, January 12 vs. Montréal at 2:00 p.m. CT (PWHL Takeover Tour™ at Ball Arena, Denver)

