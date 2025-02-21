Fronts Halt Bulldogs Roll in 4-2 Friday Defeat

February 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







KINGSTON, ONTARIO. In one of the biggest games of the season to date, the Brantford Bulldogs, sitting 1st in the OHL's Eastern Conference, continued their weekend road swing making their way to Slush Puppie Place in Kingston to meet the 4th place Fron...

The Bulldogs got the start they were looking for with Aiden O'Donnell making a play at the front of the Frontenacs net and allowing Adam Jiricek to stride down from the blueline, collecting on the backhand and snapping a shot to the front of Charlie S...

Like the opening frame the Bulldogs got the start to the second period they wanted. While on the 5-on-3 power-play, Tomas Hamara controlled the puck in the middle of the line, playing it left for Jake O'Brien in the circle. Arcing out to the top of th...

The final frame proved uneventful, with the Fronts defending the lead and frustrating the Bulldogs forwards keeping a tight trap through neutral ice. In the last couple minutes, the Bulldogs manufactured a couple looks with Ryerson Leenders on the ben...

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, February 23rd, in making their final trip of the 2024-25 season to the nation's capital to visit the Ottawa 67's for a 2:00pm start.

