Frontlines Meal Fund Announced

April 17, 2020 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants and naming rights partner, Excite Credit Union, announced today the Frontlines Meal Fund to support and show gratitude to personnel at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The Fund will provide meals to essential healthcare, police, fire and EMT personnel working tirelessly to combat this pandemic.

"Excite Credit Union and the San Jose Giants have spent years recognizing Hometown Heroes at the ballpark, and we are putting a new spin on these efforts in a time where our gratitude is greater than ever for these community heroes," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "While we yearn for summer days spent at the ballpark, we all recognize that will not be possible without the continued courage and bravery of people fighting on several fronts of this pandemic.

The Giants are encouraging fans and the local community to contribute to the cause by purchasing San Jose Giants merchandise, bidding on specialty auction item or donating meals directly. The San Jose Giants and Excite Credit Union will also match all fan donations.

"Our partnership with the SJ Giants is not just about baseball, but serving our community when there is a need. To us, helping provide meals for essential personnel through the Frontlines Meal Fund, is not an opportunity, but a responsibility. And a responsibility we perform gratefully," said Brian Dorcy, Excite Credit Union President and CEO.

The following efforts have been set up to grow the Fund:

- Portion of all San Jose Giants Merchandise sales will go to the Frontlines Meal Fund

For every $40 spent, $10 will be put into the meal fund

Visit https://sjgiants.milbstore.com/

- Special Online Auction featuring autographed items and Specialty Jerseys

100% of proceeds will go to meal fund

Auction Platform waiving all fees

Download Live Source App to bid

- Direct Donation - Fans can purchase the "meal fund" product in the San Jose Giants online Dugout Store

100% of purchase will be placed in fund

For every meal purchased fans will receive a $5 San Jose Giants food and beverage voucher

Visit https://sjgiants.milbstore.com/

Meals will be purchased from local restaurants to provide support for longtime community partners impacted by the pandemic.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 17, 2020

Frontlines Meal Fund Announced - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.