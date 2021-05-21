Frontier League to Livestream All 2021 Games

May 21, 2021







(Sauget, Illinois) - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball announced that it has reached an agreement with Vimeo to livestream all 2021 regular season and playoff games. Live and archived games will be available through www.frontierleaguetv.com and through the new Frontier League app for Apple and Android devices.

"Providing a centralized streaming platform for fans was a priority for our league," said deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. "We intend to create more and more compelling content among our teams moving forward as a Major League Baseball Partner League to enable our growing number of fans to engage with the Frontier League. As the largest of the Partner Leagues, we want all fans across our wide geographical footprint to have access."

All 672 regular season games plus all Frontier League playoff games will be livestreamed, beginning with the Opening Day broadcasts on Thursday, May 27 featuring Equipe Québec at Gateway; Evansville at Schaumburg, Washington at Florence, New Jersey at New York, Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, Joliet at Windy City, and Tri-City at Sussex County.

Fans can enjoy a free trial of the service through May 31. Beginning with games on Tuesday, June 1, season-long subscriptions enabling subscribers to view all games, will be available for $49.99 with monthly subscriptions available for $24.99. Fans can also view single games at $4.99 each.

All broadcasts will feature high-quality cameras and unique graphics packages.

Leading up to the regular season, select Frontier League exhibition games will be broadcast as well. Exhibition games currently scheduled for broadcast include Equipe Québec at Gateway on Friday morning; Southern Illinois at Evansville and the Lexington

Legends of the Atlantic League at Florence on Friday evening; and Lake Erie at Washington at Lake Erie on Saturday evening.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29- year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

