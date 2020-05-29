Frontier League Still Exploring 2020 Options

May 29, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





The Frontier League's Board of Directors and General Managers have all been meeting weekly since mid-March. All clubs have also been in contact with their state/provincial governments, local health departments and medical professionals. The League's goal is to play as much of a 2020 season as possible. However, at this date there is too much uncertainty to set an opening date.

Frontier League Commissioner, Bill Lee says, "We want to keep everyone involved in the Frontier League up to date. While we would love to be playing baseball, there are many factors involved in the decision as to when or if we will be able to open."

The League will continue to follow the trends in each market and will provide updates as soon as there is more clarity.

Individual teams have been able to work with their local health departments to safely hold events at their ballparks. Some examples are the drive-thru graduations in Schaumburg and Southern Illinois, the Animal Farm petting zoos in Sussex County and Florence, drive-in fireworks in Sussex County, and outdoor dining in Joliet.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 29, 2020

Frontier League Still Exploring 2020 Options - FL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.