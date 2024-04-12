Frontier League Sets Saturday, June 1 as Bill Lee Day

April 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







The Frontier League Office and the Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Commissioner Emeritus Bill Lee will be the only inductee into the Frontier League Hall of Fame for 2024. Lee began his job as the first Commissioner of the League on June 1,1994. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of his employment, Lee will be inducted on Saturday June 1, which is being celebrated as Bill Lee Day. The event will take place at the Gateway Grizzlies' Ballpark, prior to their game with the Evansville Otters.

Lee says, "I am deeply honored to join the Hall of Fame with many wonderful individuals that have helped to shape the Frontier League into what it is today. I cherish the memories I have of my 27 years as Commissioner. It is wonderful to reflect on the memorable moments, players, coaches, managers, umpires, owners, staffs and fans that I have met throughout the League. I have been blessed to have had a job that I loved. I hope to see a lot of old friends at the induction ceremony."

Commissioner Steve Tahsler says, "Bill joined the Frontier League at a pivotal time, just prior to the 1994 season. His leadership and foresight expanded the League from small towns in the Ohio Valley region to the current 16 team alignment which covers eight states and two Canadian provinces. I have had the pleasure of working with Bill for the past 27 years and greatly appreciate his contributions to my career plus the game of baseball overall."

The Frontier League Hall of Fame is presented by Midstream Lighting, the Preferred Sports Lighting Provider of the Frontier League. Midstream Lighting is a leading manufacturer of LED Lighting technology & solutions for Maritime, Horticulture, Aviation & Sports venues worldwide.

The gates of Grizzlies Ballpark will open at 4:30 PM. The ceremony will be in a specially designated area of the stadium, that will be reserved for the evening. It will begin at 5:00 PM and last approximately 30 minutes. The all-inclusive tickets for the event are $35.00 and include the game ticket, food, soda and beer. Tickets may be purchased through the Gateway Grizzlies ticket outlets.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.