Frontier League Sets Championship Series Attendance Record

Over 17,000 fans attended the five games of the recently completed Frontier League Championship Series, setting a series attendance record. An average of 3,413 fans attended games at Québec's Stade Canac and Evansville's Bosse Field, highlighted by the 4,632 who watched game 3 in Evansville.

"The atmosphere at all five games was electric," said deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. "The fans of both Québec and Evansville are known throughout baseball for their dedication, knowledge, and passion, which they proudly displayed throughout the championship series."

In addition to their home games, both Evansville and Québec hosted viewing parties allowing fans to support their club while on the road.

Capitales' general manager Charles Demers commented "The fan support and the excited atmosphere throughout the final series demonstrates the importance of independent professional baseball to our community. Thanks to the Evansville organization for making us feel so welcome! Thanks again to the Capitales' fans for the undeniable support."

Otters' general manager Travis Painter added "The support from the fans in both Evansville and Québec was tremendous and just goes to show the amount of support both Organizations get from their communities all season long. The Frontier League is alive and well with communities like ours! Thank you again Evansville for your support!"

The strong playoff attendance continued a trend seen throughout the regular season, highlighted by Schaumburg setting a franchise record with over 230,000 fans and Windy City showing a 16% increase for the second highest attendance in their 24 seasons.

