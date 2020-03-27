Frontier League Preseason Tryout in Allentown, Pa. Postponed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Evansville Otters and Joliet Slammers have announced that the Frontier League preseason tryout scheduled for Saturday April 4 at ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park in Allentown, Pa. has been postponed due to concern with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The tryout will be pushed back to Friday April 17.

Registration for the original April 4 date will be valid for the April 17 date.

Further registration is closed for the tryouts, and attendance will be limited to registered players and essential staff only in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times ET).

At this time, the preseason tryout in Evansville, Ind. is still on as planned for Sunday April 19 starting at 9 a.m. from Bosse Field. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times CT).

The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches. The Joliet Slammers and Evansville Otters will be represented at both tryout dates.

If any players registered for the Allentown or Evansville tryout have any questions, contact Andy McCauley via email at andymac22@aol.com.

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It operates mostly in cities that are not served by Major or Minor League Baseball teams and is not affiliated with either. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

