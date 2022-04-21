Frontier League Partners with BaseballCloud and Yakkertech to Provide Player Analytics

Sauget, Illinois - BaseballCloud and Yakkertech, who provide data solutions for hundreds of collegiate programs and multiple professional organizations, today announced that they have entered a multiyear exclusive partnership with the Frontier League, the longest- running active professional independent baseball league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Professional Partner League.

Across both international and domestic markets, BaseballCloud and Yakkertech, who merged in 2021, will have exclusive capture and distribution rights for official Frontier League data collected via Yakkertech's optical ball tracking system.

The League will distribute and provide data to enhance insights when signing players. The coaching staffs will have the opportunity to create player development systems using BaseballCloud's premier product suite.

"The Frontier League is excited to partner with Yakkertech and Baseball Cloud to expand technology in our stadium, and enhance our fan's experience, while better showcasing our players skills."- Brian Lyter, President, Board of Directors for the Frontier League.

As the only fully-optical data capturing solution available in this market, Yakkertech will provide a new level of analytics previously unavailable to the Frontier League organizations. Hundreds of ball flight metrics and real-time data will be collected on every play of the season and distributed to sports betting operators, MLB teams, as well as broadcast feeds and fan engagement initiatives.

Sussex County Miners' field manager and former MLB pitcher Bobby Jones, who used Yakkertech at Skylands Stadium for the 2021 season, said "Yakkertech is so informative yet so easy to understand and work, that it will eventually separate itself from the rest of the market.

The Frontier League being the first professional league to have it will set the pace for the future of the game when it comes to capturing data, utilizing and growing analytics.

Yakkertech and BaseballCloud, in cooperation with the Frontier League, are eager to show how this data can bring value and new and exciting opportunities in other areas of the baseball experience as technology continues to advance.

"For the past six years, we have had a front-row seat to see how in-game data has played a role in player valuation and development. We have also seen how the fan experience has evolved using HawkEye and Statcast at the big-league level," says BaseballCloud CEO Kevin Davidson.

"The speed and accuracy of our systems allow us to replicate this experience and build on it with a wide range of new ideas. There is a tremendous opportunity for independent baseball to reach a new generation of players and fans, and we are thrilled to help the Frontier League take full advantage."

BaseballCloud and Yakkertech will work with the Frontier League to bring live data to fans, starting with metrics on scoreboards and TV broadcasts and growing into in-stadium mobile apps and games. Future projects include broadcasting and instant replay enhancements, umpiring solutions, player biomechanics capture, and virtual reality experiences.

BaseballCloud, Yakkertech, and the Frontier League will create a summer analytics internship position in each Frontier League ballpark beginning with the 2023 season.

