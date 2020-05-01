Front Office Q&A: Ticket Assistant Jordy FeneckÃÂ

May 1, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





As we all patiently await the return of baseball, we at the Ports wanted to give our fans the opportunity to learn a little bit more about our staff.

Today's Q&A features one of the newest members of our staff, Ticket Assistant Jordy Feneck. Jordy's a Stockton native who grew up coming to Banner Island Ballpark and is currently finishing up his final semester at the University of the Pacific.

Questions and answers have been edited slightly for clarity.

Q: What is your favorite baseball related memory?

A: Meeting Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge

Q: If you could have any animal as your pet what would it be?

A: I already have the best pet -- my French Bulldog Maverick

Q: What's one song that you know word for word?

A: "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger

Q: What's your favorite TV show that you've watched?

A: How I Met Your Mother -- I've seen it nine times

Q: If you could have any superpower what would it be?

A: Invisibility

Q: What's one hobby you would like to get into?

A: Playing the guitar

Q: What actor would you want to portray you in a movie?

A: Zac Efron

Q: What's your favorite book you've ever read?

A: The entire Harry Potter series

Q: What's your favorite concert you've ever attended?

A: Bruce Springsteen

Q: What's your favorite part of going to the ballpark almost everyday?

A: Being surrounded by my amazing co-workers day in and day out, and being able to take a step away from my desk and have the amazing view of Banner Island Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.