From Uganda to the USL: Sadam Masereka: USL Spotlight

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC first-year player, Sadam Masereka, has always made the most of his opportunities. Growing up in Kampala, Uganda, his skill on the soccer pitch opened doors to help his education, eventually leading to a chance to attend college in the United States. Now, as a professional, Masereka dreams of helping others achieve their educational goals back home in Uganda.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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