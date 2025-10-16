MLS Major League Soccer

From the Rails to the Spike: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


In the season finale of MLS Fieldnotes presented by Coca-Cola, Calen Carr joins the NBA's Collin Sexton to bring you into the heart of Atlanta and show you the Golden Spike like you've never seen it before.

