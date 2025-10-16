From the Rails to the Spike: MLS Fieldnotes Presented by Coca-Cola
Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
In the season finale of MLS Fieldnotes presented by Coca-Cola, Calen Carr joins the NBA's Collin Sexton to bring you into the heart of Atlanta and show you the Golden Spike like you've never seen it before.
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 16, 2025
- D.C. United Signs 15-Year-Old Forward Oscar Avilez as a Homegrown Player - D.C. United
- Marcos Dias Named to 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI - New England Revolution
- Founding Partner Manny Machado Is Showing up for San Diego - San Diego FC
- New York Red Bulls Forward Julian Hall and Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Named to United States U-17 National Team Roster for 2026 U-17 FIFA World Cup - New York Red Bulls
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to United States U-17 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- LAFC Signs Forward Nathan Ordaz to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- Jack Kortkamp Selected to USA Roster for U-17 World Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Get to Know SDFC's First SuperDraft Pick and Defender Manu Duah - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo Announce Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff Presented by MD Anderson - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Participate in 2025 Legends Cup Miami - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Wraps up 2025 Season against Real Salt Lake at Energizer Park on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.