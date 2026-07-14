From St. Louis to Toronto: Josh Sargent's Next Chapter: Breakaway Presented by AT&T

Published on July 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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"Home is wherever my family is now..."

From St. Louis to Germany, England, and now Canada, Josh Sargent's journey has taken him across the world in pursuit of his dream. Since turning professional at just 18 years old, the clinical striker has scored goals for Werder Bremen, Norwich City, and the USMNT and is looking to continue that record in Major League Soccer.

Now, with a growing family and entering the prime of his career, Sargent begins a new chapter with Toronto FC. As he looks to add to the club's winning tradition and chase more trophies, one thing remains constant: no matter where football takes him, home is wherever his family is.

Go behind the scenes with Josh Sargent as he balances family, ambition, and the pursuit of success in Toronto.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2026

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