From New Zealand to the World Cup: Finn Surman's Unbelievable Rise: Cup Dreams
Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
From the football fields of New Zealand to the bright lights of Providence Park, Finn Surman has taken an unlikely path to the world's biggest stage.
Discover how the Portland Timbers defender as he broke into MLS, earned a starting role with the All Whites, and is now leading them in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Along the way, Surman reflects on the unwavering support of his family, the lessons learned from veteran leaders like fellow Kiwi, Michael Boxall, and the determination that fueled his rise from promising prospect to World Cup starter. This is the story of resilience, mentorship, and a dream years in the making.
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