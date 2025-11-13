From Grassroots to Gold
Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The CFL is partnering with Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada), the country's 10 Provincial Sport Organizations (PSOs) and Football Canada to lay the foundations for the game's growth across the nation.
Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025
