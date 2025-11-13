From Grassroots to Gold

Published on November 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The CFL is partnering with Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada), the country's 10 Provincial Sport Organizations (PSOs) and Football Canada to lay the foundations for the game's growth across the nation.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.