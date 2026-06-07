From Goalkeeper of the Year to Inter Miami: Dayne St. Clair's BIG Move: Breakaway Presented by AT&T

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Coming off a Goalkeeper of the Year campaign in 2025, Dayne St. Clair enters the biggest chapter of his career. The Canadian goalkeeper made a blockbuster move to MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF, stepping into the spotlight of a pivotal 2026 season.

As he adapts to a new club and heightened expectations, St. Clair is also aiming to support the Canada Men's National Team this summer.locked in a battle for the No. 1 spot with the Canada men's national team. Every training session, every match, and every save matters.

BREAKAWAY is an MLS feature series that tells the stories of the person behind the player, and the roads they have traveled to get where they are -- and ultimately become who they are.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 7, 2026

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