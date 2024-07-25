From Galt with Gold: the Story of Canada's 1904 Olympic Football Champions
July 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
As you're probably aware, the #CanWNT are the reigning Olympic champions
But did you know that Canada also won gold at the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis, inspiring a modern club over a century later in what is now Cambridge, Ontario?
This is the story of Galt FC -- : OneSoccer
