Frogs Walk off with a Victory, 6-5

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (6-2) lost their early lead over the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-5), but bounced back in extra innings to secure a 6-5 victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With bases loaded and no outs, Patrick Frick hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Jack Larsen to score the first run of the game in the second inning. The AquaSox maintained their 1-0 lead until the top of the fourth; Tri-City's Carlos Herrera hit a line-drive double to left field, scoring Francisco Del Valle to tie the game, 1-1.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth. Austin Shenton hit a line-drive double to deep center field, driving in Julio Rodriguez from first base. Kaden Polcovich was next at the plate, crushing a two-run homer and giving the Frogs a 4-1 lead.

Tri-City evened the score again in the seventh; a sacrifice fly with a runner on third sent their second run across the plate, followed by a two-run home run from Livan Soto, bringing the score to 4-4.

With a runner on third, Tri-City capitalized on a passed ball in the top of the 10th and took the lead, 5-4. In the bottom of the inning with a full count, Cody Grosse hit a sharp ground ball to right-center field and Rodriguez scored from second, tying the game. Jack Larsen hit a soft ground ball to first and Shenton beat the throw home, scoring the winning run of the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered eight hits overall, including three doubles and one home run. On the mound, RHP Levi Stoudt pitched four innings with three strikeouts and one earned run. RHP Stephen Kolek closed the game, allowing one run and striking out two.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Thursday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. for their third game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Thursday is the first Throwback Thursday of the 2021 season! Previously known as "Tasty Thursday," AquaSox fans can enjoy select concessions for just $2.50 apiece. Limited tickets are still available; click here to purchase yours. Can't make the game? Click here to tune in with Pat Dillon.

