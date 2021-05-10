Frogs Snag Series, 8-7

EVERETT, Wash. - With the Hillsboro Hops (2-4) and the Everett AquaSox (4-2) passing the lead back and forth most of the game, the AquaSox scored in the top of the 10th, winning 8-7.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hops' Buddy Kennedy drove in the first run of the game with a single to left field in the bottom of the first. The AquaSox quickly evened the score the next inning with a solo homer from Kaden Polcovich.

The game remained tied until the top of the fifth. Connor Hoover grounded out, allowing Carter Bins to score the Frogs' second run of the game. The game tied once again in the bottom of the sixth; Spencer Brickhouse hit a soft line drive to center field, driving in Corbin Carroll.

Joseph Rosa took back the AquaSox' lead in the seventh with an RBI-double to center field, giving the Frogs a 3-2 lead. Their lead was short-lived; in the bottom of the inning, the Hops scored three runs. Tra Holmes drove in the tying run with a soft line drive to right field, scoring when Carroll tripled to left field. Carroll scored off an AquaSox throwing error, giving Hillsboro a 5-3 lead.

Hoover smashed a three-run home run in the ninth to take back the lead, 6-5. The Hops still had some left in the tank; Carroll tied the game once more with a solo home run, sending the game into extra innings, 6-6.

Julio Rodriguez led off the 10th with an RBI single, driving in Zach DeLoach, who started the inning on second as the last batted out from the inning before. A groundout moved Rodriguez to third, allowing him to score an insurance run off a sacrifice fly to center field. RHP Kyle Hill closed the game for the AquaSox, facing four batters and allowing one run, solidifying the Frogs' 8-7 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the Frogs scored eight runs on eight hits. Polcovich was named player of the game, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a triple, reaching base safely four times. On the mound, RHP Isaiah Campbell made his professional debut, pitching four innings with no earned runs scored and four strikeouts. RHPs Fred Villarreal, Evan Johnson and Hill each pitched an inning apiece with Johnson receiving the win and Hill the save.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox will play their first game at Funko Field since 2019 on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Limited tickets are still available for Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13; purchase tickets. Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon here.

