Frogs Fall Short, 10-9

EVERETT, Wash. - The Eugene Emeralds (44-32) took the lead in the first, ultimately defeating the Everett AquaSox (49-26), 10-9.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Eugene jumped ahead early, scoring three runs in the top of the first off a double from Franklin Labour and a single from Carter Aldrete. Tyler Keenan put Everett on the board in the bottom of the second with a solo shot to right-center field. The score wasn't 3-1 for long; home runs from Sean Roby, Labour and Tyler Flores drove in five runs, extending the Emeralds' lead to 8-1.

The 'Sox struck back in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs when Victor Labrada hit a line drive to center field. They continued to chip away at the deficit, scoring two more runs in the fourth when Joseph Rosa crushed a home run to right-center field.

Brett Auerbach hit Eugene's fourth home run of the game in the top of the sixth, tacking on their ninth run. Ismael Munguia hit an RBI single in the seventh, extending the Emeralds' lead to 10-5. The 'Sox struck in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs off doubles from Justin Lavey and Rosa. Cody Grosse concluded the scoring with a sacrifice fly, putting the Frogs down one heading into the ninth. Emeralds pitcher Tyler Schimpf drew one lineout and struck out two in the bottom of the ninth, solidifying the AquaSox' 10-9 loss.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Kyle Hill closed the game, striking out three and allowing no runs in 2.1 innings pitched. At the plate, Rosa led the way with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, July 31 for game six of seven against the Emeralds. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive an Evan White Bobblehead, courtesy of Sound Transit. Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks, presented by Washington's Lottery! Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in from home with Pat Dillon.

