Frogs' Bats Prove Powerful, 7-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (14-6) broke ahead in the top of the third, defeating the Vancouver Canadians (12-8), 7-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Patrick Frick drew a walk with bases loaded in the top of the first, putting the Frogs ahead 1-0. In the bottom of the second, Sebastian Espino tied the game with an RBI single. With runners on second and third, Davis Schneider grounded into a double play, allowing a run to score from third and giving the Canadians a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Kaden Polcovich tied the game with a ground ball to right field, driving in Julio Rodriguez from second. Jack Larsen followed with an RBI double, scoring Austin Shenton. Frick hit a sacrifice fly to right field, extending the Frogs' lead to 4-2.

Schneider scored the Canadians' final run of the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning. In the top of the sixth, David Sheaffer drove in another AquaSox run with a sacrifice fly, giving the Frogs a 5-3 lead. Shenton crushed an RBI triple in the seventh inning and scored the Frogs' seventh and final run of the game when Larsen hit a sacrifice fly.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, Shenton led the way, going 3-for-4 with one triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. On the mound, RHP Levi Stoudt pitched the first 4.2 innings, striking out four and giving up three earned runs. Tyler Driver and Dayeison Arias split the remaining 4.1 innings, striking out two batters each.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox will continue their six-game series in Hillsboro against the Vancouver Canadians at their "home" field on Thursday, May 27 at 7:05 p.m. Tune in with Steve Willits here! The Frogs return to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. The following week, they will remain in Everett for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds.

