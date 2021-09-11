Frogs and Ems Split Doubleheader

EUGENE, Ore. - The Everett AquaSox (61-52) and Eugene Emeralds (65-49) split a doubleheader as the Emeralds won the first seven inning game 2-1, followed by the AquaSox winning the nightcap, 9-2.

GAME ONE

Starting pitchers Jimmy Joyce and Conner Nurse locked up in a pitchers' duel as the game was scoreless through the first four innings. Connor Hoover put the 'Sox on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning to give Everett a 1-0 lead.

Ismael Munguia responded for the Emeralds with a solo homer run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 1-1. Carter Aldrete set up the game-winning run with a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Munguia then came up and singled into right field, allowing Aldrete to score on a fielding error.

GAME TWO

Cade Marlowe kicked off the second game with a two-run homer to right-center field. Noelvi Marte and Victor Labrada then hit back-to-back doubles, giving the Frogs a 3-0 lead headed into the bottom of the first.

The AquaSox added to their lead in the third inning. Labrada stole third base, scoring on an Emeralds' throwing error. Dariel Gomez then hit an RBI single that scored Alberto Rodriguez to increase the lead to 5-0.

The Emeralds finally got on the board in the bottom of the third when Auerbach hit a solo home run. Auerbach drove in another RBI in the fourth inning when grounded out to second base, scoring Kwan Adkins and cutting the AquaSox lead down to 5-2.

In the top of the sixth, Justin Lavey scored the AquaSox' next run when he hit a ball to deep center field that went off Adkins' glove and over the wall for a home run. The AquaSox scored the final three runs of the game in the seventh inning. Marte scored on a Rodriguez single to make it a 7-2 game. Lavey then singled home Rodriguez and Joseph Rosa to round out the scoring, 9-2.

WRAPPING IT UP

AquaSox game one starting pitcher Joyce threw five innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Several AquaSox hitters stepped up with impressive performances in game two. Lavey went 2-for-4 with a home run, one run and three RBIs. Labrada was 3-for-4 with a run, stolen base and RBI. Catcher Andy Thomas went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. Marte was one-for-three with a walk, double and two runs scored. Marlowe's home run tied him for the league lead with 19 and he added to his league-leading RBI total with 73.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return home to begin a six-game series against the Spokane Indians to close out the regular season. Game one of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14 at 7:05 p.m. Listen to the game at 1380 KRKO beginning with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m.

The AquaSox currently trail the first place Emeralds by 3.5 games and are 2.5 back of Spokane. The top two teams in the standings at the end of the season will qualify for the High-A West Championship series, which is set to begin on Tuesday, September 21.

