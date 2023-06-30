Frisco Falls in Third Game Versus Missions

June 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped a 10-3 decision to the San Antonio Missions on Friday at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium despite a strong day from Aaron Zavala.

Leading off for the eighth time this season, Zavala reached four out of five times with a single and three walks. He scored twice, both on Evan Carter base hits.

Carter brought a two-out rally to fruition in the fifth inning. Zavala started the rally with a walk after getting behind 0-2 with two outs and the bases empty. Luisangel Acuña also walked and Carter doubled down the right field line to score both runners. That cut the lead in half at 4-2.

Carter got another two-out RBI in the seventh inning, singling to the shortstop to score Zavala again. Zavala had walked on a 3-2 pitch and swiped second for his fifth steal of the season.

Trevor Hauver went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Jack Leiter (2-4) started for Frisco and went 4.2 innings with five strikeouts, seven hits and eight runs. Juan Lopez (1-0) handled 2.1 relief innings with one one earned run to get the win for the Missions.

Triston Polley made quick work of the Missions when he pitched in the seventh inning, striking two of the three batters he faced. Michael Brewer followed with a scoreless eighth inning.

For Saturday's game in San Antonio at 7:05 p.m., Frisco gives the ball to RHP Nick Krauth (1-4, 6.48 ERA), paired with San Antonio's starter LHP Jackson Wolf (7-7, 3.90 ERA). The series runs through Monday, July 3rd.

Frisco returns home next week for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds that starts at 7:05 on Tuesday, July 4 for Stars & Stripes Night, presented by Rhythm Energy. Get your tickets now for the game and the double fireworks show afterwards at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.