Frisco Clips Missions in Series Opener

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders squeaked out a 3-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday night in the series opener from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (28-17) drew first blood in the first inning when Kellen Strahm tripled to lead off the game and scored on a Liam Hicks sacrifice fly against San Antonio (22-22) starter Ryan Bergert (0-5).

The Riders then added on with a Alex De Goti RBI single in the second to make it 2-0.

Josh Stephan (1-2) dominated in his start for Frisco, allowing just two hits over 5.2 shutout innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

In the seventh, the Riders pushed another run across when Frainyer Chavez laid down a safety squeeze, allowing Cody Freeman to cross home.

The Missions came back with a run in the seventh and eighth, but stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Robby Ahlstrom earned his third save of the season, striking out the last two he saw with the sacks full.

On the offensive side, Frisco was led by Strahm, who was the only player to record multiple hits for the Riders. Frisco was out-hit 8-7 by the Missions.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their seven-game series with the Missions, playing a doubleheader with game one at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th. RHP Ryan Garcia (3-2, 4.86) is slated to take the hill for the Riders against LHP Robby Snelling (1-3, 4.26) in game one while RHP Florencio Serrano Jr. (0-1, 2.08) will go for Frisco in game two. The Missions have yet to announce a game two starter.

