Frisch's Dragons Kids Club Returns

May 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns for its eighth year in 2021. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club presented by Frisch's is just $19.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100.00.

Each member will receive:

- Dragons jersey

- Dragons backpack

- Dragons hat

- Two (2) Dragons game tickets

A gift card for a free mini-meal at participating Frisch's Big Boy locations

Parents can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games; by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com; or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

Opening Night for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts. For Dragons ticket information, and to sign up for the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club, call the Box Office at (937) 228-2287 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.