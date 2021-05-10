Frisch's Dragons Kids Club Returns
May 10, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons Kids Club returns for its eighth year in 2021. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club presented by Frisch's is just $19.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100.00.
Each member will receive:
- Dragons jersey
- Dragons backpack
- Dragons hat
- Two (2) Dragons game tickets
A gift card for a free mini-meal at participating Frisch's Big Boy locations
Parents can sign-up their children online at daytondragons.com/kidsclub; in person at the Dragons Den team store during Dragons games; by emailing dragons@daytondragons.com; or by phone at (937) 228-2287.
Opening Night for the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts. For Dragons ticket information, and to sign up for the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club, call the Box Office at (937) 228-2287 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
