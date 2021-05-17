Frisbee Named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels right-hander Matt Frisbee has been named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week for May 10-16, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Frisbee pitched the first six innings in a combined no-hitter by the Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at Harrisburg. It was the first nine-inning no-hitter in team history.

In his six innings, Frisbee struck out six Senators hitters and did not allow a baserunner before turning the game over to the bullpen in the seventh. Joey Marciano, Matt Seelinger and Patrick Ruotolo combined to cover the final three innings of the game.

Frisbee, a native of Asheville, N.C., is in his first Double-A season. Along with five scoreless innings in his season debut against Hartford on May 8, Frisbee has thrown 11.0 scoreless innings overall this season, allowing just two hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Frisbee is ranked tied for first in the Double-A Northeast in ERA (0.00), tied for first In wins (2), leads the league in opponents' batting average (.057) and in WHIP (0.18).

Bowie's Patrick Dorrian was selected as the Double-A Northeast Player of the Week.

