Friends University Supplies Duluth with Right-Handed Pitcher

April 7, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - Devin Dodson was impressed with what he saw when investigating previous Huskies' seasons; so much so that he jumped at the opportunity to play in Duluth. "I'm excited to be a part of the Duluth Huskies with their great reputation of working with the players and making them better," he said. "I've watched some games from last season...I am excited to work with the coaches to see what they can do to help me mature as a player and teammate." The 2020 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs plays collegiate baseball for Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, a private college in the NAIA.

In 2021, Dodson started 10 games for the Falcons, securing a record of 5-2, an ERA of 4.43, per baseball-reference.com. He struck out 58 batters over that span. Devin's goals for the 2022 season are to secure a playoff berth with his college team, currently 4th, and to make a run at the NAIA College World Series. Being raised in a household where his dad worked for the US military, Devin moved a lot as a child. During those formative years, the Colorado Springs native was found to enjoy fishing and hunting. Something he doesn't enjoy? "I don't like tacos," he said.

