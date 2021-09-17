Friday's Mussels-Tarpons Game Postponed Due to Weather
September 17, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Friday's game between the Mighty Mussels and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed due to weather and field conditions at Hammond Stadium.
The re-start of Thursday's game that was scheduled for Friday night will now occur at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. That will be followed by another seven-inning game. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Friday's rain-out means that a second game in the series has been cancelled. The six-game series will now feature a maximum of four games.
All tickets to Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to any other game this week.
Coverage of Saturday's doubleheader begins at 4:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
