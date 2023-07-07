Friday's Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Saturday, July 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Friday's game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hammons Field has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 8. Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 5:05pm first pitch. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1, and both games will be seven innings in duration. One ticket is good for both games on Saturday. Gates will open at 4:30pm.

Here is a full rundown of Saturday's promotions:

-Hiland Dairy Iron Man Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) will begin when gates open at 4:30pm

-Special character appearance from Captain America with an exclusive Meet-and-Greet for RED Access Members and Suite Holders in attendance from 5:30 - 6pm on the Right Field Patio

-Captain America available to all fans for photos on the Main Concourse during the games

-Marvel Superhero Dress-Up Pregame Parade on the field open to fans of all ages in between games

-Freedom Week Kids Hits Fireworks

-Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jersey Auction benefiting the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools

Tickets from the Friday, July 7 rained out game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles may be exchanged for any remaining Regular Season game during the 2023 season, subject to availability. Fans with digital tickets can exchange them through their My Tickets account. Fans with printed tickets can exchange them at the Springfield Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 1 at Hammons Field, anytime during the remainder of the 2023 season. Complimentary tickets are not exchangeable.

