Friday's Game Postponed, DH Tomorrow
August 20, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
Billings, MT - Tonight's game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes has been postponed due to field conditions. There will be a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 4:05 PM, gates will open at 3:00 PM. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Tomorrow night will be Baseball Card Night presented by Stockman Bank. First 750 fans will receive a 2021 Mustangs baseball card set.
