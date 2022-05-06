Friday's BlueClaws Game Postponed; Double-Header on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Friday's game between the BlueClaws and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed by rain and will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header beginning at 1:05 pm. Fans with tickets from Friday's game can exchange them for any remaining game this year.

All exchanges must be made either in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2. Fans are asked to have their tickets available when making phone exchanges.

Sunday's Mother's Day double-header consists of two seven-inning games. Gates will open at 12 pm. One ticket is good for admission to both ends of the double-header.

The teams are scheduled to play one nine-inning game on Saturday with a 4:05 pm first pitch and gates set to open at 3:00 pm.

