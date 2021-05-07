Friday's 66ers Game Versus Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Postponed

San Bernardino, CA: The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino, the Low-A West affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, announced that Friday's scheduled Low-A West contest versus Rancho Cucamonga has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues:

STATEMENT FROM MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL:

"Tonight's scheduled game between the host Inland Empire 66ers and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at San Manuel Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the 66ers organization. MLB and the 66ers will provide further updates as they become available."

