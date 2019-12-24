Friday Tilt Features Youth Jersey Giveaway, $2 Bud Light
December 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return from the holidays to host the Iowa Wild this Friday (Dec. 27) at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a free youth jersey, courtesy of OrthoIllinois, while fans ages 21 and up can enjoy $2 Bud Light throughout the contest.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27 VS. IOWA WILD
Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Youth Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under in attendance will receive a free IceHogs youth jersey, courtesy of OrthoIllinois.
$2 Bud Light: Bud Light cans will be available for purchase for just $2 through the end of second intermission during Friday's game. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.
