Friday, September 17 at Chattanooga (CIN): 6:15 PM CT: AT&T Field

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (66-44, 1st, Overall AA-South, +6.5) vs.

Chattanooga Lookouts (TB) (58-53), Overall AA South, -8.5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Spencer Strider (3-7, 5.09) vs. RHP Dylan Baker (0-1, 5.53)

Game #111 | Road Game #56

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

News & Notes

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue their final series of the 2021 regular season on Thursday against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. This is the 10th of 12 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 4-5 against Chattanooga this season, splitting a six-game series at Trustmark Park, May 18-23. The Lookouts lead the all-time series, 95-88.

WE'RE IN: After last Friday night's win against Montgomery, the M-Braves clinched home-field advantage in the Championship Series next week and league regular-season title in the first season of the Double-A South. This is the first postseason appearance for the M-Braves since 2016, and fifth overall. The M-Braves won the Southern League Championship in 2008 by beating the Carolina Mudcats in five games, 3-2.

- With home-field advantage, the M-Braves will host Game 3, Game 4 (if necessary), and Game 5 (if necessary) of the best-of-five series at Trustmark Park, September 24-26. Game 1 and Game 2 will be played at the second seed, September 21-22.

LOOKOUTS RALLY LATE TO BEAT M-BRAVES ON WEDNESDAY: Chattanooga came from 5-2 down to win 6-5 on Wednesday night. The loss spoiled a quality start from Alan Rangel, who logged 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, no walks, seven strikeouts.

EIGHTH INNING RALLY BY LOOKOUTS DOWN M-BRAVES AGAIN THURSDAY: Chattanooga broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run Jay Schuyler home run in the eighth inning on Thursday to give the Lookouts a second-straight win. Justin Dean and Greyson Jenista hit solo home runs in the loss, two of the three Mississippi hits in the game.

20-HOME RUN CLUB: On Friday, Shea Langeliers became the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011) and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019). Langeliers ranks T-3rd in the league home runs with 21, ranks 3rd in slugging (.491), 7th in OPS (.825), 8th in total bases (160), 9th in extra-base hits (34), and 7th in runs (55).

WINNING WAYS: The M-Braves are 21-8 (six shutouts) since August 8, plus 12-4 in the last 16 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with 8-straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016, vs. Pensacola and Biloxi.

59 WINS SINCE MAY 24: Despite an 8-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 59-32 since May 24 (starting 7-11). The 59 wins are T-1st in Double-A over that time.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: CJ Alexander has turned the corner offensively for the M-Braves. Over his last 21 games, the Cape Coral, FL native is batting .333, seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs, seven stolen bases, and .982 OPS.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 142 in 110 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South and 9th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 92 home runs on the road and a record 50 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves in 140 games. The Pearl City Bombers are averaging 1.29 HR/G and are on pace for 146 in 113 games.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 21, while Greyson Jenista has 19, Drew Lugbauer has 18, Wendell Rijo has 15, Braden Shewmake has 12, and CJ Alexand6er has 10.

- Before 2021, the M-Braves didn't have a 7-homer game. This season, the feat has been done twice, on July 27 in Pensacola and September 2 at Biloxi. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs. Orlando, 7/1/92 vs. Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs. West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning on July 27 matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 44-26 vs. teams over .500 and 22-18 vs. below .500 clubs.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE TEAM: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers leads the club with 13 doubles, 21 home runs, 50 RBI, 54 runs, and .825 OPS in 91 games. Langeliers is 30-for-71 in catching opposing base stealers, 42%. His 30 caught stealings are 1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 71 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOPS IN PITCHING & DEFENSE: The M-Braves are 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB, with a 3.58 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 73 home runs, the fewest in Double-A baseball and 3rd-fewest in all minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.65 ERA, 4th in Double-A baseball, and T-7th in MiLB. The bullpen has a 3.51 ERA, which ranks 3rd in Double-A and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves are T-1st in Double-A and rank T-6th in MiLB with a .982 fielding percentage, 69 errors in 110 games, T-4th-fewest in all MiLB.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF THE TOP 30 PROSPECTS: The squad features three of Atlanta's first-round selections. C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21) in 2019, and LHP Jared Shuster (25) in 2020. They represent the 2nd and 8th, and 9th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers, Shewmake, and Shuster, RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27), and INF Luke Waddell (29) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (T-3rd, 21), Slugging (3rd, .491), OPS (7th, .825), XBH (T-9th, 34), Total Bases (8th, 160), Runs (7th, 55)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 28), 3B (T-4th, 4), Runs (4th, 59)

Drew Lugbauer - HR (7th, 18), Slugging (10th, .464), Walks (T-9th, 42)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (7th, 50), Home Runs (6th, 19)

Trey Harris - Hits (7th, 90)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - BAA (4th, .248), 9th in starts (17), WHIP (4th, 1.29), ERA (2nd, 3.77)

Spencer Strider - SO (10th, 87)

