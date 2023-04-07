Friday Night's Game vs. Gwinnett Postponed

Friday night's game vs. the Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning single admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 31, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Gates at Harbor Park will open at 4:30 pm.

Contact your group representative if you need to reschedule an event. Fans may exchange their April 7th, 2023 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2023 regular season home game excluding July 3rd, 2023. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. If fans holding tickets for April 7th, 2023 wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2023, they will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their April 7th, 2023 ticket(s).

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

